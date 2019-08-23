Herd paints Capital City Green

Marshall doesn't open its football season until Saturday August 31st, but you might call last night's pep rally in Charleston the begnning of the tailgate party for the Herd.

For the 22nd year in a row the Herd conducted its annual Paint the Capital City Green gathering at the Embassy Suites.

Marshall coach Doc Holliday brought some 20 players to Charleston for the event. Head basketball coach Dan D'Antoni, President Jerome Gilbert and Athletics Director Mike Hamrick were also at the event.