Herd players honored by CUSA

Three Marshall basketball players picked up All Conference USA honors on Monday.

Junior guard Taveion Kinsey was named second team all CUSA. He averaged a team best 16 points per game his sophomore season.

Junior Guard Jarrod West was named 3rd team All CUSA and to the All Defensive team. He averaged 14 points per game and was fourth in the league with 4.4 assists per game. He also lead CUSA in steals with 65.

Freshman guard Andrew Taylor was named to the league's all Freshman team. He averaged 10 ponts per game in his freshman season after sitting out the team's first nine games due to transfer rules.

He had a career high 27 points versus Northern Iowa this year.

The Herd is back in action on Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST against the 11th-seeded UTEP Miners in Frisco, Texas, at 2020 C-USA Tournament.

