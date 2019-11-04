Herd players pick up CUSA honors

No. 20 Marshall men’s soccer swept the Conference USA weekly awards for the second time this season as redshirt senior Paulo Pita and redshirt freshman Milo Yosef were honored again, the league office announced Monday. Both players were previously honored back on Oct. 21.

“We had four or five players this week who were deserving of this award, but it really is great for Paulo and Milo as representatives of our team performances,” Herd head coach Chris Grassie said. “The whole back four had a great week. Jonas Westmeyer also had a fantastic week, with two game winners. But I’m pleased for them both. Paulo, a senior enjoying the end to his final season before he moves on in the game, and Milo, a freshman just starting out in his college career, and it’s scary how good he will be as a senior.”

Both players have been among the leaders in C-USA, and in the NCAA, and two of the many key players that have brought Marshall into the national conversation in men’s soccer.

Pita had a spectacular performance on senior day against No. 15 Kentucky on Sunday at Hoops Family Field. After securing two saves in the win at Oakland, Pita recorded five saves in the shutout of the Wildcats. All but one of his saves were made as a diving attempt to keep Kentucky off the scoreboard. Pita has played every minute this season and his 0.79 goals against average is second in the conference and 22nd in the NCAA. He has 51 saves and a .785 save percentage to go along with six shutouts. In his time at Marshall, Pita has appeared in 34 matches, has a 1.05 goals against average, 122 saves, a .767 save percentage, 19 wins and 9.5 shutouts.

Yosef had one goal and one assist this past week. However, his spirited play against Kentucky helped propel Marshall to the win. Yosef scored his team and league-leading 11th goal of the year in the win at Oakland. He followed it up with the assist on the lone goal in Marshall’s 1-0 victory over the Wildcats. Yosef did not record a shot against UK, however he continued to push the ball through several defenders that helped to free up teammates for opportunities. His touch pass to Westmeyer for the goal in the 64th minute was an excellent cross from the right side that Westmeyer was able to just tap in. Yosef is tied for 19th in the NCAA in total goals. He also leads Conference USA in shots (47), shots per game (2.76), points (25), points per game (1.47), goals (11), goals per game (0.65) and game winners (4).

The Herd finishes up the regular season at No. 13 FIU on Friday, Nov. 8. The winner of the match will be the number one seed going into the Conference USA Tournament.

