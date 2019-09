Marshall's players remember the last time they met the Bearcats and hope for the same kind of result.

The Herd and Cincinnati played at Nippert Stadium in 2017 and Marshall jumped out to a 31-7 lead en route to a 17 point win.

The Herd's players figure Cincinnati will use that game as motivation on Saturday when the Bearcats come to Huntington.

Kickoff is set for 5:00 at Edwards Stadium.