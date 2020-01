Marshall got 19 points from Taevion Kinsey and 15 from fellow guard Jarrod West as the Herd beat Rice in the first Conference USA game of the season for both teams.

Marshall Wins Conference USA Opener

The Herd also blocked 10 shots as the Herd wins its 5th game in the last 6 contests. The Herd led 44-35 at halftime and never surrendered the lead from there.

Marshall improves to 7-7 overall and 1-0 in Conference USA play.

The Herd hosts North Texas at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday