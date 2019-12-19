Herd runs past Eastern Kentucky

Marshall got a career performance from Iran Bennett, who had 21 points and 16 rebounds, to lead Marshall to a 90=72 win over Eastern Kentucky.

Marshall beats EKU Colonels

The Herd trailed 21-11 in the first half before Darius George hit 2 three pointers and the Herd's defense led them to a 39-31 halftime lead.

Taevion Kinsey added 19 points for Marshall.

The Herd improves to 5-6 on the season.

Eastern Kentucky, coached by former Marshall player A.W. Hamilton, fell to 3-8 on the year.