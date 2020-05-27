Herd soccer getting new playing surface

While the sports world has come to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic, that hasn't stopped Marshall's Athletics department from moving forward.

Same Hood Field at the Veteran's Memorial Soccer Complex is in the midst of getting a new playing surface.

The facility opened in 2013 and the company that installed the original Astro Turf surface acknowledged it was in need of replacing under the terms of the warranty.

"The facility, when it was new, the turf field it was phenomenal," Marshall's men's soccer coach Chris Grassie said. "I know i used to bring my Charleston (University of Charleston) teams here to play on it and it was the best turf i ever played on. We're looking to have that again because it was getting pretty beat up. To have that with our style of play will make it much easier to win games at home."