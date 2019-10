Marshall's men's soccer team is as close as it's ever been to the 25 rankings, coming in 26th this week in the United Soccer Coaches' poll.

Marshall beat Dayton on Tuesday 2-0 to improve its record to 7-1-1 on the season.

The Herd added wins this year over South Carolina and Akron to bolster their resume'.

The men's soccer team has never been ranked in the top 25 before.

Marshall's next game is Saturday at 7:00 as the Herd hosts UAB.