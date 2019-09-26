Herd starts hoops practice

Marshall's new-look 2019-20 basketball team began practice on Thursday afternoon at the Henderson Center without some key pieces.

Gone are all CUSA performers Jon Elmore and C.J. Burks, along with Rondale Watson,

That means returners Jarrod West, Taevion Kinsey, and Jannson Williams will have to be the leaders of the new Herd.

I'm kind of glad the ones that left got that kind of recognition and respect," Coach Dam D'Antoni said about his departed seniors. "and it's up to these guys coming in to earn it."

Marshall also showed off its new playing surface with the state of West Virginia outlining the old-school Marco logo at midcourt.