It was a good day for West Virginia teams in Cleveland Sunday.

Minutes after WVU upset Ohio State in Round One of the Cleveland Classic, Marshall pounced the Duquesne Dukes 83-61.

Junior guard Jarrod West lead the Herd with 22 points followed by forward Darius George with 19 points.

The victory improves the Herd's record to 6-7.

Keith Morehouse will be live in Cleveland at 6 on WSAZ with highlights from both games.