Herd's Final 4 Games Announced

While most of college basketball have known their entire schedule since the season began, Marshall found out their final 4 games Sunday afternoon as Conference USA announced the pod play schedule. The Herd with their 7-7 record landed in pod two and will have two home games and two road games to end the regular season.

Marshall's next game is Saturday February 22nd when they host Old Dominion. The Herd beat them by one point back on January 18th. The next game will be a road one as they travel to UAB on February 27th.

The final two games are March 4th when they host Florida Atlantic and on March 7th, the Herd returns to UTSA. They just lost to the Roadrunners on February 13th.

The Conference USA basketball tournament begins March 11th in Frisco, Texas.