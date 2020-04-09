Herd's West to enter NBA draft process

Jarrod West could likely be called the "heart and soul" of Marshall's basketball team.

He's also proven his main goal is to get better.

With that in mind the 5-11 point guard has decided to enter the NBA draft process to get evaluations on his game. With the current rules in place he can enter his name in the draft, get the input, and return to school for his senior season.

West averaged 14 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists a game for the Thundering Herd.

West told WSAZ via twitter:

"It's a chance to get my name out there, and possibly get some feedback which could help improve my game and end up helping our team be even better. I'm excited and very blessed to have this opportunity."