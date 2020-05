Marshall's Jarrod West might be described as the heart and soul of the Herd's basketball team and he's coming back for his senior season.

He had put his name into the NBA Draft to seek some evaluation on his game and said the process was worthwhile.

"I'm excited to come back to school and work with my team to back to the NCAA Tournament, " West told WSAZ via twitter.

West averaged 14 points per game, 4 reboundsm 4 assists and led CUSA in steals last season as a junior.