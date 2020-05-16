High School Helmet Tourney Picking Up Steam

Twitter is becoming a popular place for high school football fans across the country as the national helmet tournament is well underway including in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.

The Mountain State's version is now down to the Elite 8 and it features these matchups.

--South Charleston vs. RIverside

--Mt. View vs. Princeton

--Musselman vs. Preston

--University vs. North Marion

The voting must be done on the Twitter account of @WesWilson247.

Meanwhile in Ohio, both the Ironton Fighting Tigers and Athens Bulldogs have advanced to the 5th round. You can vote for them at this Twitter account @Ohio_HS-Helmets.

Voting started Saturday afternoon in the Commonwealth with 64 teams in contention for the title. Voting can be found at this account

@CoachCollettLC