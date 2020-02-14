High School Hoops Nearing Playoffs

For high school basketball teams in our region, the number of regular season games are down to single digits as teams are trying to get prepared for the playoffs. In Ohio, there was a unique game where Symmes Valley wore throwback uniforms honoring the Waterloo Wonders who won state titles almost a century ago.

Meanwhile in WV, Huntington High got a road win at Spring Valley, the top team in Kentucky remained unbeaten, and two top teams in Lawrence County rolled as well.

Here are the highlights from the 5 games we covered on WSAZ on Friday night.