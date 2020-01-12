High School Hoops Results For Ranked Teams In WV, Ky & Ohio

Here's how the ranked boys and girls high school basketball teams fared over the last week in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
WV Boys
Class AAA
2. Cabell Midland (8-0) beat Riverside 83-54, beat Capital 72-62.
5. St. Albans (5-3) lost to George Washington 49-59, lost to South Charleston 44-45 OT.
7. Huntington (5-3) lost to Parkersburg 70-72, beat Riverside 69-42.
9. Parkersburg South (5-3) beat Warren Local, Ohio 53-49 3OT, lost to Morgantown 33-59.
10. George Washington (6-3) beat St. Albans 59-49, beat Hurricane 84-66, beat Capital 76-69.
Class AA
1. Chapmanville (9-1) beat mingo Central 69-45, beat Aspire Academt 59-51.
2. Shady Spring (9-0) beat James Monroe 90-45.
3. Poca (8-1) beat Scott 76-59, beat Nitro 59-33.
5. Logan (7-3) beat Wayne 78-54.
10. Lincoln County (8-3) beat Point Pleasant 82-43, beat Van 64-52.
Class A
2. Williamstown (9-0) beat Tyler Consolidated 90-51, beat Parkersburg 65-44.
3. Greater Beckley Christian (5-3) lost to Woodrow Wilson 50-64, beat Teays Valley 100-80.
4. Parkersburg Catholic (6-1) lost to Williamstown 44-65, beat Wirt County 64-42.
5. Charleston Catholic (6-1) beat Wheeling Central Catholic 75-64.
7. Saint Joseph Central (7-1) beat Tug Valley 60-57.
WV Girls
Class AAA
2. Cabell Midland (10-0) beat Riverside 67-35, beat Capital 64-34.
4. Parkersburg (7-5) beat Huntington 60-49.
5. Huntington (6-2) lost to Pakersburg 49-60 beat Riverside 71-49.
6. South Charleston (7-1) beat Spring Valley 70-28, beat St. Albans 53-42.
7. Woodrow Wilson (5-1) beat Spring Valley 69-56.
9. George Washington (5-3) beat St. Albans 76-42, beat Hurricane 84-31.
Class AA
2. Winfield (8-1) beat Hurricane 67-36, beat Nitro 72-44.
5. Wayne (9-1) beat Scott 65-32, beat Herbert Hoover 54-38, beat Gilmer County 61-41.
7. Nitro (8-3) lost to Winfield 44-72, beat Point Pleasant, beat Mingo Central.
8. Lincoln County (9-3) lost to Logan 52-62, beat Van 68-42, beat Point Pleasant 59-35.
10. PikeView (6-4) beat Westside 63-48.
Class A
1. Saint Joseph Central (12-0) beat West Carter, Ky. 66-49.
2. Parkersburg Catholic (9-0) beat Wheeling Central Catholic 66-40, beat Wirt County 79-22.
3. Summers County (8-2) beat beat Nicholas County 70-55.
4. Gilmer County (9-2) beat Trinity Christian 71-32, lost to Wayne 41-61.
7. Pocahontas County (8-3) beat James Monroe 45-40.
8. St. Marys (5-2) lost to Ritchie County 41-45.
9. Tug Valley (7-3) beat Grace Christian 59-53, beat Tolsia 55-39.
Kentucky Boys
4. Ashland Blazer (16-0) beat Lou. Trinity 50-43, beat Russell 70-30, beat Boyd County 71-60
Ohio Boys
Class 3
1. Wheelersburg (8-2) beat lost to Waverly 67-58, lost to Ironton 56-47, beat Beaver Eastern 79-60.
6. Oak Hill (11-1) beat Coal Grove 53-27, beat South Webster 50-25, beat Lucasville Valley 58-43.
Class 4.
9. Glouster Trimble (9-2) beat Wellston 49-27, beat Wahama 90-37, lost to Peebles 69-50.
Ohio Girls
Division 2
9. McArthur Vinton County (10-3) lost to Nelsonville-York 52-53.
Division 3
7. Wheelersburg (11-1) beat South Webster 64-38.
10. Ironton (11-2) lost to Proctorville Fairland 36-38.
Division 4
3. Portsmouth Notre Dame (12-0) beat Latham Western 71-38, beat Portsmouth Clay 60-24.