High School Soccer Season Deep Into Playoffs

The high school soccer season is coming to a close as the playoffs are in full swing in all three states. In Kentucky, they are down to their version of the final four with two local teams still alive. The East Carter Raiders won on a goal with 1 second left in the second overtime while the Ashland Lady Cats had a dominating win to advance.

Meanwhile in West Virginia, Cabell Midland escaped the sectionals with a hard fought overtime win against Huntington High. See the highlights by watching the above video.