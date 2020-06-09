Highlanders get safety check, back on field

If Huntington head football coach Billy Seals wanted to see what kind of shape his team is in, he should find out this week.

HHS Football back to work

The Highlanders players put through conditioning drills on Tuesday in the searing 90 degree heat.

One good note for the players, because the stadium turf is being replaced, they practiced on the grass practice field which doesn't put out as much heat.

The players had their temperature taken before practice, and the groups were broken up into no more than 10 players in each group,