Hoops Tournament Coming To Charleston

Part of a popular summer league basketball tournament is coming to Charleston. The Basketball Tournament Tuesday announced its' 9 host sites for the $2 million, single-elimination, winner-take-all event with the capital of West Virginia being named one of them.

The dates for the Charleston portion of the tournament will be July 24-26 at the Charleston Civic Center and Coliseum. Another regional site is in Columbus July 23-26 with the Championships happening at the University of Dayton in early August.

Over the last couple of years, there have been a couple of teams from players who have competed in the tournament and this year will be no different. Former Marshall star Jon Elmore said on his twitter page that the WV Wildcats will be "locked and loaded. Big additions and announcements coming soon." Last season, the team from WV featured Elmore, Stevie Browning and Ryan Taylor.

There's also one called "Best Virginia" which is made up of former WVU stars like John Flowers, Kevin Jones, Da'Sean Butler and Nathan Adrian. Flowers said in a press release that “I’m very excited about TBT coming to West Virginia. It’s great for the people of West Virginia and will be a great summer event for the state to watch some great basketball and relive some great memories. The people of the TBT saw how West Virginia came out to support us and that we have the best fanbase.”