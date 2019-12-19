Huggins nominated for Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, MA The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame today announced the highly anticipated list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2020, including several high-profile first-time nominees including Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Chris Bosh, Shawn Marion, Michael Finley, Tamika Catchings and Swin Cash.
A first look at the list of eligible nominees was provided by The Jump on ESPN, hosted by Rachel Nichols, Zach Lowe, Kendrick Perkins and Class of 2010 Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen. A complete list of eligible candidates can be found below.
A press conference announcing the Finalists from the North American and Women’s committee for the Class of 2020 will be held during NBA All-Star Weekend, which is scheduled for Friday, February 14th in Chicago, Illinois. The entire Class of 2020, including those selected by the direct elect committees, will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Atlanta, Georgia in early April.
The Enshrinement ceremony will take place in Springfield, Mass., August 29, 2020. Tickets for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Enshrinement ceremony and various events surrounding the ceremony will be on-sale at a later date.
The Hall of Fame will reveal the full schedule of Enshrinement events on January 20, 2020. For the latest news and updates, follow @hoophall on Twitter and Instagram.
About the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame: Located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the city where basketball was born, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting, preserving and celebrating the game of basketball at every level – men and women, amateur and professional players, coaches and contributors, both domestically and internationally. The Hall of Fame museum is home to more than 400 inductees and over 40,000 square feet of basketball history. Nearly 200,000 people visit the Hall of Fame museum each year to learn about the game, experience the interactive exhibits and test their skills on the Jerry Colangelo "Court of Dreams." Best known for its annual marquee Enshrinement Ceremony honoring the game’s elite, the Hall of Fame also operates over 70 high school and collegiate competitions annually throughout the country and abroad. For more information on the Basketball Hall of Fame organization, its museum and events, visit www.hoophall.com, follow @hoophall #20HoopClass or call 1-877-4HOOPLA.
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Ballot
* Indicates First-Time Nominee
North American Committee Nominations
Rick Adelman (COA)
Fletcher Arritt (COA)*
Johnny Bach (COA)
Chauncey Billups (PLA)
Chris Bosh (PLA)*
Kobe Bryant (PLA)*
Rick Byrd (COA)
Muggsy Bogues (PLA)
Irv Brown (REF)
Jim Burch (REF)
Marcus Camby (PLA)
Tim Duncan (PLA)*
Mark Eaton (PLA)
Dale Ellis (PLA)
Hugh Evans (REF)
Michael Finley (PLA)*
Steve Fisher (COA)
Cotton Fitzsimmons (COA)
Kevin Garnett (PLA)*
Richard Hamilton (PLA)
Tim Hardaway (PLA)
Ed Hightower (REF)
Bob Huggins (COA)
Mark Jackson (PLA)
Herman Johnson (COA)*
Marques Johnson (PLA)
George Karl (COA)
Gene Keady (COA)
Ken Kern (COA)
Shawn Marion (PLA)*
Rollie Massimino (COA)
Bob McKillop (COA)*
Danny Miles (COA)
Steve Moore (COA)*
Dick Motta (COA)
Jake O’Donnell (REF)
Jere Quinn (COA)
Jim Phelan (COA)
Digger Phelps (COA)
Lamont Robinson (PLA)
Bo Ryan (COA)
Bob Saulsbury (COA)
Norm Sloan (COA)*
Eddie Sutton (COA)
Rudy Tomjanovich (COA)
Ben Wallace (PLA)
Chris Webber (PLA)
Willie West (COA)
Buck Williams (PLA)*
Jay Wright (COA)
Women’s Committee Nominations
Leta Andrews (COA)
Jennifer Azzi (PLA)
Swin Cash (PLA)*
Tamika Catchings (PLA)*
Becky Hammon (PLA)
Susie McConnell (PLA)
Debbie Miller-Palmore (PLA)*
Kim Mulkey (COA)
Kim Mulkey (PLA)
Marianne Stanley (COA)
Barbara Stevens (COA)
Valerie Still (PLA)
Marian Washington (COA)
DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: Contributor Committee Nominations
Marv Albert
Dick Baumgartner
Bill Bertka
Henry Bibby
Marty Blake
Vic Bubas
Wayne Duke
Lou Dunbar*
Bill Foster*
Harry Glickman
Marty Glickman
Simon Gourdine
Curt Gowdy
Tim Grgurich
Del Harris
Greg Heineman
Robert Indiana
Johnny “Red” Kerr
Bill King
John Kline
Red Klotz
Bobby Lewis
Herbert Livsey*
Jack McCloskey
Jerry McHale
Johnny Most
Dennis Murphy
Joe O’Toole
Billy Packer
Jack Powers
Dee Rowe
Zelda Spoelstra
Jim Valvano
Donnie Walsh
Jerome Williams
DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: Early African-American Pioneers Committee Nominations
Clarence “Puggy” Bell
Sonny Boswell
Bill Garrett
Inman Jackson
Clarence “Fats” Jenkins
Bucky Lew
Davage “Dave” Minor
Hudson Oliver
Al “Runt” Pullins
James “Pappy” Ricks
Paul Robeson
Eyre Saitch
William “Wee Willie” Smith