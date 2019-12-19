Huggins nominated for Hall of Fame

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame today announced the highly anticipated list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2020, including several high-profile first-time nominees including Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Chris Bosh, Shawn Marion, Michael Finley, Tamika Catchings and Swin Cash.

A first look at the list of eligible nominees was provided by The Jump on ESPN, hosted by Rachel Nichols, Zach Lowe, Kendrick Perkins and Class of 2010 Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen. A complete list of eligible candidates can be found below.

A press conference announcing the Finalists from the North American and Women’s committee for the Class of 2020 will be held during NBA All-Star Weekend, which is scheduled for Friday, February 14th in Chicago, Illinois. The entire Class of 2020, including those selected by the direct elect committees, will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Atlanta, Georgia in early April.

The Enshrinement ceremony will take place in Springfield, Mass., August 29, 2020. Tickets for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Enshrinement ceremony and various events surrounding the ceremony will be on-sale at a later date.

The Hall of Fame will reveal the full schedule of Enshrinement events on January 20, 2020. For the latest news and updates, follow @hoophall on Twitter and Instagram.

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Ballot

* Indicates First-Time Nominee

North American Committee Nominations

Rick Adelman (COA)

Fletcher Arritt (COA)*

Johnny Bach (COA)

Chauncey Billups (PLA)

Chris Bosh (PLA)*

Kobe Bryant (PLA)*

Rick Byrd (COA)

Muggsy Bogues (PLA)

Irv Brown (REF)

Jim Burch (REF)

Marcus Camby (PLA)

Tim Duncan (PLA)*

Mark Eaton (PLA)

Dale Ellis (PLA)

Hugh Evans (REF)

Michael Finley (PLA)*

Steve Fisher (COA)

Cotton Fitzsimmons (COA)

Kevin Garnett (PLA)*

Richard Hamilton (PLA)

Tim Hardaway (PLA)

Ed Hightower (REF)

Bob Huggins (COA)

Mark Jackson (PLA)

Herman Johnson (COA)*

Marques Johnson (PLA)

George Karl (COA)

Gene Keady (COA)

Ken Kern (COA)

Shawn Marion (PLA)*

Rollie Massimino (COA)

Bob McKillop (COA)*

Danny Miles (COA)

Steve Moore (COA)*

Dick Motta (COA)

Jake O’Donnell (REF)

Jere Quinn (COA)

Jim Phelan (COA)

Digger Phelps (COA)

Lamont Robinson (PLA)

Bo Ryan (COA)

Bob Saulsbury (COA)

Norm Sloan (COA)*

Eddie Sutton (COA)

Rudy Tomjanovich (COA)

Ben Wallace (PLA)

Chris Webber (PLA)

Willie West (COA)

Buck Williams (PLA)*

Jay Wright (COA)

Women’s Committee Nominations

Leta Andrews (COA)

Jennifer Azzi (PLA)

Swin Cash (PLA)*

Tamika Catchings (PLA)*

Becky Hammon (PLA)

Susie McConnell (PLA)

Debbie Miller-Palmore (PLA)*

Kim Mulkey (COA)

Kim Mulkey (PLA)

Marianne Stanley (COA)

Barbara Stevens (COA)

Valerie Still (PLA)

Marian Washington (COA)

DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: Contributor Committee Nominations

Marv Albert

Dick Baumgartner

Bill Bertka

Henry Bibby

Marty Blake

Vic Bubas

Wayne Duke

Lou Dunbar*

Bill Foster*

Harry Glickman

Marty Glickman

Simon Gourdine

Curt Gowdy

Tim Grgurich

Del Harris

Greg Heineman

Robert Indiana

Johnny “Red” Kerr

Bill King

John Kline

Red Klotz

Bobby Lewis

Herbert Livsey*

Jack McCloskey

Jerry McHale

Johnny Most

Dennis Murphy

Joe O’Toole

Billy Packer

Jack Powers

Dee Rowe

Zelda Spoelstra

Jim Valvano

Donnie Walsh

Jerome Williams

DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: Early African-American Pioneers Committee Nominations

Clarence “Puggy” Bell

Sonny Boswell

Bill Garrett

Inman Jackson

Clarence “Fats” Jenkins

Bucky Lew

Davage “Dave” Minor

Hudson Oliver

Al “Runt” Pullins

James “Pappy” Ricks

Paul Robeson

Eyre Saitch

William “Wee Willie” Smith

