Huntington High Starts Fall Camp

Under the summer sun, Huntington High had its' eye on fall. The team had their first football practice on Monday, August 5 under temperatures in the 90s.

The 2018 finished 8-4 and lost to Spring Valley in the first round of the WV playoffs. The team lost some seniors to college football and admit this group is young. But it seems many other MSAC schools have the same dilemma where they have to replace Division I talent that is no longer there.

Huntington High begins its' season September 6th when they host Riverside. Hear more from them on their first day by clicking the link.