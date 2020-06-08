Huntington Little League hits field

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, there were plenty of thoughts that Little League Baseball might go by the wayside this year.

Huntington Little League president David Amsbary said he never gave up hope and on Monday afternoon, practice began.

There will be obvious changes to the game-day experience. The players will not sit in dugouts and they'll be required to have face masks with them at all times. Parents and other spectators will be positioned outside the outfield fence to watch ballgames. Social distancing rules will apply all around the ballpark.

The players were excited to be back.

"We're definitely going to have to space out," 10-year old Derek Legg said, "and you can't share equpipment because the league will provide it for us It's still fun but it's going to be different."