Huntington Southeastern Wins 2-1

The Huntington Southeastern Babe Ruth All-Star team is another step closer to the World Series. They beat a team from Guernsey, Ohio 2-1 in the final game of pool play. A pair of sacrifice flies was how Southeastern scored their only runs of the game.

The team went unbeaten in pool play after 3 games while outscoring their opponents 21-2 and they didn't strike out once in their win Saturday at Huntington High School.

Southeastern has locked up the number one seed now that the regional tournament begins bracket play. Their next game is Sunday at 2:30 at the Kennedy Center. They'll play the winner of the remaining 3 seed and 6 seeded teams.