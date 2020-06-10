Huntington pins down State Wrestling for 4 more years

The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission has awarded the WV State Wresting Championships to Huntington for four more years.

Huntington keeps hold of WV State Wrestling Championships for 4 more years

Former Huntington Head Coach Bill Archer was instrumental in Huntington acquiring the tournament on a yearly basis more than 2 decades ago. He and his wife Diane are still major organizers of the event. Their son Rob, Huntington's wrestling head coach, has closely watched the family involvement and appreciates having the tourney in his home city.

"My parents are still very involved and it just seems like every year more and more people in the community get involved," Rob Archer said. "I take a lot of pride in the fact the visiting coaches and fans and teams tell me where they stay and the walk here and Pullman Square and they love it. It's nice to hear about your hometown that way and the positive feedback."

The 2021 State Toiurnament will beheld March4-6th at Mountain Health Arena.