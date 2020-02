Huntington sophomore Henry Sheils is attracting a lot of attention in West Virginia swimming circles and he proved why at the WV State Swimming Championships.

Sheils, only a sophomore, won the 100 Meter Butterfly race in a personal and school record time of :53:18.

He also won the 50 Meter Freestyle in :22:15--personal and school records as well.

Sheils is undefeated in both events this year.

George Washington's boys' and girls' teams won the team competition.