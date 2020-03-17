Huntington's dream team state title anniversary

The 2007 Huntington Highlanders, nicknamed the dream team, won the WV Class AAA State Championship 13 years ago Tuesday.

Dream Team State Title Anniversary

They were led by McDonald's All Americans O.J. Mayo and Patrick Patterson, both first round NBA draft picks.

Huntington, with all home grown players from Huntington, finished the season 25-2 with both losses coming to out of state teams. Their margin of victory was 41 points per game.

It was Huntington's 3rd straight state title. That 2007 squad generally regarded as the best high school team in state history.