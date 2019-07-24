Hurricane All-Stars Advance To Finals

And then there were two! The West Virginia State Little League boys baseball tournament finals features Hurricane vs. Man Thursday evening.

Hurricane advanced to the title game by shutting out Jefferson 9-0. Weston Smith got the win. Hurricane scored 2 runs in the first inning to take an early lead. The big blow came in the 4th inning when Keegan Sack hit a grand slam to make the score 9-0.

The finals begin Thursday night as Man Little League is definitely in the drivers seat as they have yet to lose in the tournament. They are in the finals thanks to beating Princeton, Barboursville and Hurricane. The game begins at 6pm and if Hurricane wins, a second winner take all game will be Friday night. The winner advances to the Little League Regional Tournament in Warner Robins, Ga.