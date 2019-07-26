Hurricane All-Stars Win State Tourney

Hurricane won the West Virginia Little League All-Star tournament the old fashioned way.....they earned it. Hurricane had to come out of the elimination bracket to win the title by beating Man on consecutive nights. The final score from South Charleston was 5-3.

Much like Thursday, Hurricane trailed in the game but had a huge 4th inning where they scored 5 times to help secure the win. Wesley Sutton pitched a complete game to get the win.

Hurricane now advances to the Little League Southeast Regionals next weekend in Warner Robins, Georgia. See a recap of the game by clicking the link.