Hurricane Edges Man 7-6

Fans of the Man and Hurricane little league teams are used to the drive to Little Creek Park and they get to do it one more time. The two will play in a winner take all title game in South Charleston on Friday as Hurricane came from behind to beat previously unbeaten Man 7-6.

MGN

Man jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead and then added to it when they led by 4 runs after 3 innings. Hurricane finally got on board to cut the lead to three runs but Man added two more and led 6-1 through 3 and a half innings.

Then the comeback began for Hurricane when they scored 6 times in the bottom of the 4th inning to take a lead they would not lose. Hurricane pitching held Man scoreless the last 3 innings as the same two teams meet again Friday afternoon for the WV Little League State Title.

The game begins at 3pm and we'll have the highlights on WSAZ at 6pm.