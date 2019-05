Two teams that know that "state championshp feeling" were joined by a first timer in Thursday's West Virginia State Softball Championshps at Jackson Memorial Park.

Hurricane beat George Washington 11-5 to win its 5th consecutive Class AAA championship.

Herbert Hoover beat Petersburg 5-1 to win its 3rd straight Class AA title.

Sherman gave up 1 run in 3 games to win its first ever softball state title.