The West Virginia 8-10 year old state tournament continues Tuesday at Barboursville Park with unbeaten Jefferson and Hurricane playing for the championship.

Hurricane beat Bridgeport 7-1 Monday night to earn the right to battle Barboursville for the chance to play Jefferson.

Barboursville jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Hurricane scored 5 runs to take the lead. Hurricane would end up with the 16-4 win.