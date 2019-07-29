Hurricane Little League Preps For Georgia

The bags are about packed for the Hurricane little league team as they begin their trip to the regionals on Tuesday. The boys practice one final time in West Virginia but not in their hometown but 10 miles to the west. They used the grass fields at Milton to acclimate to the surface they'll see at Warner Robins.

They play a team from Georgia Friday night at 7pm. Click on the link to hear on how they'll mix business with pleasure. On Tuesday, we'll have a full story on their final preparations during Newschannel 3 at 6.