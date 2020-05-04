Hurricane Pitcher Up For $5K Scholarship

A Hurricane high school senior pitcher is hoping a picture can land him a $5,000 scholarship. Brenden Lewis entered a snapshot into the "Frame My Future Scholarship" and it has made the cut of the final 24. It's an online voting competition that started out with over 4,000 submissions. In addition to the photo of him on the mound, Brenden states "this is how i frame my future - the thrill of being on the mound and striking out the side. I have played baseball my entire life and I'm excited to play at the next level." Lewis will be joining Shephard University this coming fall.

Here's the link where you can vote and it ends on May 20th.

https://www.diplomaframe.com/contests/frame-my-future-scholarship-contest-2020