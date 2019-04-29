Hurricane Pulls Away Late From T'Wolves

The journey to Vienna begins this week for softball teams in West Virginia. For the defending Class AAA champs, they needed all 7 innings to beat Spring Valley with the final score 7-1. Hurricane jumped out to a 2-0 lead with the Timberwolves cutting the lead in half. The Redskins tacked on 7 runs in the final inning to get the win. Hurricane plays Midland in the next round of sectional play on Tuesday.