Hurricane honors Will Washburn

Will Washburn was one of those middle school students the other kids just gravitated to. He was like that on the basketball court as well.

Will Washburn's teammates remember him

The 14-year old passed away Monday night after playing basketball and his teammates came out in force to honor him on Tuesday evening.

"So competitive, never backed down," teammate and friend Brayden Whittington said. "He was a great athlete and had a bright future ahead of him. Just an amazing guy and he'll be missed. He affected so many peoples' lives in a great way. He's my best friend and brother and I'll never forget him."