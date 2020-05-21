Hurricane's Dearing Wins Gatorade Player Of Year Award

Despite no actual baseball season in West Virginia, Gatorade still handed out their player of the year award to a well-deserving Hurricane star. Senior Austin Dearing was named WV Player of the Year on Thursday by the company. The award goes to 'not only oustanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field.'

Dearing is ranked the No.1 prospect in the class of 2020 by Prep Baseball Report and a Rawlings-Perfect Game 2020 Preseason Honorable Mention All-Atlantic Region honoree. During his junior year, Austin batted .427 with 3 home runs, 33 RBI, 37 runs scored and an All-State selection.

In the classrooom, Austin has maintained a 4.04 GPA, served as a Spanish tutor for elementary school students and has volunteered locally on behalf of the Special Olympics, clothing drives for the needy and youth sports programs. He will be following in the footsteps of his dad as he signed to play college baseball at Marshall.