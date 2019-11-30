Ironton To State Finals

There must be something about years that end with '9' and the Ironton Fighting Tigers. They won state football titles in 1979, 1989 and lost in the championship game in 1999. They are heading back in 2019. Ironton pounded West Jefferson 49-21 in the Division V semi-finals at Chillicothe.

Ironton and the Roughriders played the first quarter to a 7-7 tie but then the rest of the game belonged to the Tigers. They outscored West Jefferson 14-7 in the second quarter then put the game away with a 21-0 run in the third.

Ironton will play Kirtland Saturday night December 7th with an 8 pm kickoff. The state title game will be played at the Hall of Fame Stadium at Canton, Ohio.