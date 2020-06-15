Ironton conditioning drills open to media

Ironton's football program has been back at conditioning and skill development workouts for two weeks now and the Fighting Tigers getting a better handle of how the new normal works.

Ironton football workouts

These summer workouts are unlike any they've ever gone through before because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today we got a 3-step workout in," star Reid Carrico said. "where we're in the weight room, we're on the field, and then we're in the gym where we're doing plyos (plyometrics) and we didn't use to do that. We used to just lift and then come out on the field and do it all together but I mean now you have so much protocol and all that stuff."