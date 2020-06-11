Ironton girls hoops team's unique workouts

Ironton girls' head basketball coach Doug Graham wasn't about to sit around all summer and let his basketball team while away the hours without getting something accomplished.

With the pandemic and everyone keeping their social distance, he decided to try another way to get his team together.

So he called on two of his players, senior Samantha Lafon and sophomore Evan Williams to conduct google meet practices with the rest of his team joining the virtual workout from their phone or computer.

"I just can't sit around and do nothing, how can i make us better?," Graham asked himself. " I got some strength workouts together, some YouTube ball-handling videos, some shot charts. If it turns out great then we'll move forward with it, if not we'll scrap it and move on to something else. I think the girls like it, they get to see each other."