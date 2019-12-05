Ironton throws going away party for Fighting Tigers

If the Ironton football team could take all the fans at Thursday's sendoff with them to the state championship game in Canton, they'd have quite the homefield advantage.

The players and coaches were celebrated outside the high school with a parade, and inside elementary schools around the city as the prepare for their first state championship game since 1999.

Ironton is 13-1 this year and will play undefeated Kirtland Saturday night in Canton for the Division V state championship.

The Tigers last won a state title in 1989

.

