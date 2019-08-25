It's Game Week In WV, Ohio & KY

Late August means one thing for high school sports in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. It's that football begins in earnest. There are plenty of subplots as the season nears.

Football graphic by MGN.

In West Virginia, can a AAA team finally knock off Morgantown for the state title? Who's going to win the MSAC title? Which individual in each class will make some noise?

In Ohio, Wheelersburg has been the top dog for some time and can a different team grabbed the title as best one in southern Ohio?

In Kentucky, which team from each of its' 6 classes will compete for a state title?

Click on the link to see some of the top matchups from our first full Football Friday Night and hear from some of the players and coaches taking part.