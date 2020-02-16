It's Playoff Time In Ohio

Here are the first round games for the Ohio high school basketball playoffs which begin this week.

Division II

2/17 River Valley vs. Circleville at Southeastern HS 6:15pm

2/19 Vincent Warrent vs. Vinton Co. at Logan HS 8:00pm

2/18 Waverly vs. Gallia Academy at Southeastern HS 8:00pm

2/19 Jackson plays winner of McClain & Washington C.H. at Southeastern HS 6:15pm

2/18 Sheridan vs. New Lexington at Logan HS 6:15pm

2/18 The Plains Athens vs. Marietta at Logan HS 8:00pm

Division III

2/17 Piketon vs. West Union at Waverly HS 6:15pm

2/18 Alexander vs. Rock Hill at Jackson HS 6:15pm

2/17 Portsmouth vs. Latham Western at Waverly HS 8:00pm

2/19 Oak Hill vs. McDermott NW at Jackson HS 8:00pm

2/19 Ironton vs. Wellston at Waverly HS 6:15pm

2/21 Fairland plays winner of Belpre & Westfall at Jackson HS 7:00pm

2/18 North Adams vs. Nelsonville-York at Waverly HS 6:15pm

2/18 South Point vs. Southeastern at Jackson 8:00pm

2/19 Meigs vs. Portsmouth West at Jackson HS 6:15pm

2/22 Wheelersburg plays winner of Meigs & Ports. West at Wavery HS 8:30pm

2/19 Minford vs. Coal Grove at Waverly HS 8:00pm

2/22 Chesapeake plays winner of Minford & Coal Grove at Jackson HS 6:00pm

Division IV

2/25 New Boston plays winner of Whiteoak & Paint Valley at Northwest HS 8:00pm

2/18 South Gallia vs. Manchester at Wellston HS 8:00pm

2/19 Reedsville Eastern vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame at Wellston HS 8:00pm

2/26 Glouster Trimble plays winner of Eastern & Ports. ND at Wellston HS 6:15pm

2/19 South Webster vs. Chillicothe Huntington at Northwest HS 6:15pm

2/26 Symmes Valley plays winner of South Webster and Chillicothe Huntington at Northwest HS 8:00pm