It's The Post-Season In WV, OH & KY High School Football

The playoffs have arrived in all 3 state as WV schools begin week 1 while Ohio and Kentucky prep teams are into the Round of 16. Here's a list of who, where and what time our local teams are playing.

WV High School Playoffs

Round 1

Class AAA:

No. 16 Preston at No. 1 Martinsburg — Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

No. 15 Riverside at No. 2 Cabell Midland — Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

No. 14 Hurricane at No. 3 Spring Valley — Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

No. 13 South Charleston at No. 4 Parkersburg South — Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 12 Parkersburg at No. 5 Musselman — Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Capital at No. 6 Wheeling Park — Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Huntington at No. 7 George Washington — Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 9 Spring Mills at No. 8 Greenbrier East — Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA:

No. 16 Winfield at No. 1 Fairmont Senior — Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 15 Lewis County at No. 2 Bridgeport — Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 North Marion at No. 3 Poca — Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

No. 13 Man at No. 4 Bluefield — Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 12 Liberty Harrison at No. 5 Keyser — Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Wyoming East at No. 6 Oak Glen — Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

No. 10 Mingo Central at No. 7 Shady Spring — Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 9 Nicholas County at No. 8 Frankfort — Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Class A:

No. 16 Madonna at No. 1 Doddridge County — Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

No. 15 South Harrison at No. 2 Ritchie County — Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 Moorefield at No. 3 Pendleton County — Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 13 Tygarts Valley at No. 4 Greenbrier West — Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

No. 12 Tug Valley at No. 5 Williamstown — Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Cameron at No. 6 St. Marys — Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Wheeling Central Catholic at No. 7 Tolsia — Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

No. 9 Midland Trail at No. 8 East Hardy — Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Kentucky High School Playoffs 2nd Round

All Games Friday Night 7:30 pm

Raceland at Paintsville

Hazard at Pikeville

Russell at Ashland

Pike Co. Central at Belfry

Harlan Co. at Johnson Central

Ohio High School Playoffs 2nd Round

Friday Night 7:00 pm

Jackson vs. Jonathan Alder at Teays Valley HS

Springfield vs. Glouster-Trimble at St. Clairesville HS

Saturday Night 7:00 pm

Amanda-Clearcreek vs. Ironton at Jackson HS

Wheelersburg vs. Ridgewood at Lancaster HS