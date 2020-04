The second leading rusher in Ohio State football history is heading to Baltimore. JK Dobbins was the 55th pick in the NFL Draft and picked by the Ravens.

He was a vital cog in a dangerous Buckeye offense last year where he ran for 2,003 yards on 301 attempts and 21 touchdowns. For his career, JK rushed for just over 4,400 yards and 38 td's.

Dobbins should add to a solid Ravens rushing attack that ran for 185 yards per game last year and made it wild card game back on January 11th.