JR VanHoose Sharing The Knowledge

Back in the spring, JR VanHoose began to share his vast knowledge of playing the post-position to the next generation of basketball players. His first session had more than 10 show up and then the Covid-19 pandemic arrived which made him change his plans. Since then, the former Mr. Basketball in Kentucky has been taking to social media to teach the skills of rebounding and playing down low.

It's called the "J.R. VanHoose post-player school" and you can find the site on Twitter. He posts often with the help from his wife Kayla. He told WSAZ this week she helped convince him to do it telling him "he has all this knowledge" and she thought "he needs to do something as far as post-players and big men. Nobody is doing that kind of thing."

VanHoose hopes to resume in-person training as soon as possible for athletes all across the region.