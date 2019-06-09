Jake Carr Leads WV Class AAA All-State Team

As dominant as St. Albans' Jake Carr was in 2019, it shouldn't surprise anyone he was named to the WV All-State baseball team. The WVU signee will also have to share the co-captain award and the state player of the year award with Hedgesvilles' Chase Delauter. This past season, Carr went 7-0 on the mound, threw 109 strikeouts and had an ERA of .33. Meanwhile at the plate, Carr batted .376 and scored 38 runs. Here's the rest of the first and second teams along with the players being named honorable mention.

Class AAA First team

P – Jake Carr, St. Albans, Sr. (co-captain)

P – Jonathan Blackwell, Hurricane, Sr.

P – Cody Sharp, Spring Valley, Sr.

C – Tyler Haskins, Ripley, Sr.

IF – Aidan Johnson, George Washington, Sr.

IF – Joel Gardner, Hurricane, So.

IF – Trevor Thomas, Wheeling Park, Sr.

IF – Grant Harman, Martinsburg, Sr.

OF – Easton Petitt, Cabell Midland, Sr.

OF – Hunter Coe, Hedgesville, Sr.

OF – Blake Hartman, Musselman, So.

UTIL – Tyler Cox, Hurricane, Jr.

UTIL – Taylor Tennant, Jefferson, Sr.

UTIL – Chase Delauter, Hedgesville, Sr. (co-captain)

UTIL – Hunter Fansler, Woodrow Wilson, Sr.

Class AAA Second team

P – Chad Heiner, Cabell Midland, Sr.

P -Ayden Hodges, St. Albans, Jr.

P – Colin Bryant, Parkersburg South, Jr.

C – Chas McCool, John Marshall, Sr.

IF – Nick Loftis, St. Albans, Sr.

IF – Jacob Shia, Wheeling Park, Sr.

IF – Hunter Bellomy, Spring Valley, Sr.

IF – Noah Cummings, St. Albans, Jr. (captain)

OF – Andrew Sydenstricker, Capital, Jr.

OF – Dane Petersen, Ripley, Sr.

OF -Charlie Pierson, Riverside, Jr.

UTIL – Caleb Taylor, Morgantown, Sr.

UTIL – Ashton Staubs, Martinsburg, Sr.

UTIL – Blake Tilley, Cabell Midland, Sr.

UTIL – Cam Thomas, Capital, Sr.

Special Honorable Mention

Tanner Akers (Spring Valley), Max Anderson (Parkersburg), Jakob Bailey (Brooke), Broedy Boyce (Ripley), Izac Babiczuk (John Marshall), Luke Carroll (Hampshire), Seth Damron (Spring Valley), Austin Dearing (Hurricane), Shane Dobbs (John Marshall), Tristan Everett (Hampshire), Connor Fizer (St. Albans), Tyler Gilpin (Spring Mills), Isaac Hines (Wheeling Park), Caleb Horner (Musselman), Eli Hott (Hampshire), Ryan Hummel (Wheeling Park), Evan Juniper (Huntington), Casey Kimplin (St. Albans), Nick Langley (Brooke), Jacob Lovell (Woodrow Wilson), Brayden McCallister (George Washington), Wyatt Milum (Spring Valley), Devon Neal (Morgantown), Hunter Ridgeway (Greenbrier East), Trey Ritchie (George Washington), Quintin Smith (Morgantown), Corey Pyles (Preston), Brady Weaver (Hedgesville), Peyton Weekly (Cabell Midland), Kyle West (Hedgesville), Nicholas Wright (Martinsburg), Nick Yoho (Parkersburg South)

Honorable Mention

Austin Amtower (Woodrow Wilson), Tyler Atkinson (Brooke), Tyrus Baumgardner (Spring Valley), Grant Beckett (Huntington), Nick Calef-Boring (Buckhannon-Upshur), Chris Buchanan (South Charleston), Drew Cochran (Parkersburg South), Gavin Cottle (Morgantown), Cory Daly (Jefferson), Tristain Everett (Hampshire), Aaron Forbes (University), Ethan Haskiell (Preston), Cullen Horowicz (Jefferson), Bryce Ferro (Spring Mills), Grant Hussey (Parkersburg South), Enzo Lewis (Riverside), Colton Matthews (Morgantown), Diallo Mitchell (Huntington), Hayden Morris (Parkersburg), Carter Patrick (Morgantown), Jason Perdue (Cabell Midland), Darryl Pope (Martinsburg), Maison Richardson (Wheeling Park), Trey Ritchie (South Charleston), Josh Schramm (Wheeling Park), Trey Sine (Martinsburg), Casey Smith (University), Logan Spurlock (Capital), Michael Stuck (Hurricane), Collin Sulser (Hampshire), Ben Taylor (Wheeling Park), Mason Thompson (John Marshall), James Walsh (Jefferson), Ethan Wilson (Musselman), Joel Wise (Wheeling Park)