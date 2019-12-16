Joe Burrow Leads AP All-American Team

No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Ohio State each placed three players on the Associated Press All-America first team released Monday.

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU highlights the first-team offense and Heisman finalist Chase Young of Ohio State leads the defense on the team presented by Regions Bank, which was chosen by a panel of 15 college football poll voters.

The top-ranked Tigers also placed receiver Ja'Marr Chase and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. on the first team. Young was joined on the first team by Ohio State teammates Wyatt Davis, a guard, and Jeff Okudah, a cornerback. No. 3 Clemson's only first-team All-American was linebacker Isaiah Simmons. No. 4 Oklahoma was represented on the first team by receiver CeeDee Lamb.

No. 5 Georgia and No. 11 Wisconsin were the other teams with multiple first-team selections. Georgia placed tackle Andrew Thomas and safety J.R. Reed on the All-America team.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is the only player this season to repeat as a first-team All-American. Badgers center Tyler Biadasz also made the first team.

Ohio State led all teams with seven players selected to the three All-America teams, including quarterback Justin Fields, who made the second team.

No. 9 Alabama had no players selected to the first team for the first time since 2010, but it had five players combined on the second and third teams. Oklahoma and Utah also had five selections on the three teams, and LSU and Clemson each had four.