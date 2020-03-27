Johnny Juzang Leaving UK

Normally, UK loses freshman to the NBA but on Friday Johnny Juzang is leaving Lexington to enter the transfer portal. This means he will have the ability to transfer to any school without any restrictions, per NCAA rules.

He made the announcement on his Twitter page and said “This last year at Kentucky was one of the best experiences of my life. I grew so much not only as a player, but as a young man as well. I’d like to thank all my coaches, my brothers, the trainers, the staff, BBN and everyone who made this year so special. From the bottom of my heart I’m going to miss this place. With lots of thought and consideration, I’ve decided to put my name into the transfer portal.”

His now former head coach John Calipari said on Friday via Twitter that "I always enjoyed coaching him, and if there’s an opportunity to continue to do so, I would welcome it with open arms because Johnny Juzang is a great kid and a skilled basketball player with a bright future.

He played in 28 games last season and averaged 3 points per game and scored in double figures twice including the come from behind win at Florida.