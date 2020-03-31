KHSAA Halts Spring Sports

Sports like baseball, softball and track and field are suspended until further notice according to the KHSAA. The governing body of high school sports in the Commonwealth made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

In a post on its website they stated that the season and post-seasons “will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation and activities being conducted in alignment with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and state and local directives.”

The boys and girls Sweet 16 basketball tournaments still have a glimmer of hope of being played. They also announced both remain suspended and not canceled.

They also announced that the tryout for activities like cheerleading and dance has been postponed. Archery regionals and state championships are suspended with the bass fishing regionals and state championships are being reviewed.