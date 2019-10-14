KY High School Football Rankings

Kentucky high school football is nearing playoff time as 7 teams are still ranked in the top 10 in their perspective class. The Pikeville Panthers are still number 1 while Paintsville is 5th and Raceland sits in 8th place. In Class 3A, Belfry is the number 2 team in the state while Ashland is 4th and Russell is 7th. Those two teams play each other this coming Friday night at Russell. In Class 4A, the Johnson Central Golden Eagles are 2nd and host Harlan County.

The first weekend of the Kentucky high school playoffs is November 8th and 9th.